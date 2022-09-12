Govt Soon To Bring Law for Domestic Helpers: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the ongoing Assam Assembly on Monday said that the government would soon bring a law for domestic helpers employed to do household chores.

He said, “The government will soon introduce a new law on domestic helpers.”

“Many tribal children are hired to do household chores. This is noticed by the government,” he added.

If the employers bring children as domestic helpers then they need to notify about it to the police.

According to the law, the employers will have to take responsibility for their education even if their parents allow them to work, he said.

The autumn session of the Assam Assembly started today and will continue till September 19.