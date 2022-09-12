India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Declining With 5,221 Fresh Infections

India on Monday reported 5,221 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 47,176.

The new cases were detected from a total of 1,84,965 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.95 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,165.

Moreover, 5,975 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,39,25,239.