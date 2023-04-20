Assam Govt to Compensate Storm-Affected Victims

Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan on Thursday said that compensation will be paid to the victims affected by the recent storms that took place in the state destroying residential houses, and killing people and livestock.

Mohan informed that all the district commissioners were directed to pay the compensation to the victims without any delay.

The victims whose residential houses were destroyed completely will receive a compensation of Rs.1.20 lakhs while in case of partial damage, compensation of Rs 4,000 will be given.

Moreover, the kin of victims who died in the destructive storms will receive a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs while the injured will receive Rs. 2 lakhs.

He further informed that a total of 42 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Assam State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been prepared to tackle any untoward incident during the storm.

It may be mentioned that Assam has been facing heavy rainfall and storms since past few days that have disrupted normal lives in parts of the state.

People and livestock were killed, and residential houses got destroyed making several homeless.