Assam Govt to Organise Cultural Workshops for Students from July 15

The cultural department in Assam will organise workshops in 126 constituencies of the state for the students from July 15. This was informed by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, Bimal Borah informed that the workshops will held on various cultural spheres including poetry recitation, Sattriya dance, Ojapali, tribal dances and songs, and drama focusing on lives of freedom fighters.
The cultural workshops will be organized at two locations in each assembly constituency and the artists from their respective constituencies will impart training to the students.
The minister informed that the workshops will be open for all students from government and private schools to participate on the cultural activities that they are interested in. It will be held for ten days.
The cost of the workshop to be held in 126 constituencies is estimated at Rs. 1.26 crore and Rs. 50,000 will be spent at each venue.
Borah said, “The total expenditure of the cultural workshops that are to be held in 126 constituencies of Assam will be Rs. 1.26 crores and Rs. 1 lakh will be spent at each constituency. Students from classes 6 to 11 of both government and private schools will be able to participate in the workshops.”
"This year Assam Cultural Affairs Department has proposed to organize these workshops at on a grander scale to cover the 126 LACs of the state to further enhance the experience by providing students with an opportunity to learn, appreciate, and engage with the art and culture of Assam while also fostering cultural awareness, skill development, and a sense of pride of Assam's heritage and cultural identity."
Moreover, the state will hold a singing contest from September this year.