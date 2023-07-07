Assam Govt to Organise Cultural Workshops for Students from July 15

Borah said, “The total expenditure of the cultural workshops that are to be held in 126 constituencies of Assam will be Rs. 1.26 crores and Rs. 1 lakh will be spent at each constituency. Students from classes 6 to 11 of both government and private schools will be able to participate in the workshops.”

"This year Assam Cultural Affairs Department has proposed to organize these workshops at on a grander scale to cover the 126 LACs of the state to further enhance the experience by providing students with an opportunity to learn, appreciate, and engage with the art and culture of Assam while also fostering cultural awareness, skill development, and a sense of pride of Assam's heritage and cultural identity."

Moreover, the state will hold a singing contest from September this year.