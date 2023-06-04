Assam Govt to Organise Street Plays in 31 Districts on World Environment Day

In a bid to create awareness among people about creating a plastic free environment, a street play will be organized on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2023, under the initiative of the Department of Environment and Forest of the Government of India in association with the Directorate of Culture Affairs. This was informed by Assam Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference at Rabindra Bhawan, Borah said, “A street play titled ‘Plastic Eru Prithivi Gorhu’ will be staged in the all district of the state.”
Speaking on organizing the street play, Borah taking to Twitter said, “World Environment Day is organised to generate awareness, encourage action, and foster a sense of global responsibility towards the environment. It also reminds us that every individual has the power to make a positive impact and that collective action is essential for a greener and healthier planet. To keep the world beautiful, we have to work towards creating a plastic-free environment and Street plays can be powerful tool for conveying important messages and engaging with the community for the same.”
“On the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June 2023, Street play titled “প্লাষ্টিকএৰোপৃথিবীগঢ়ো” will be organised under the initiative of the Department of Environment and Forest of the GoA in association with the Directorate of Culture Affairs to create awareness among the people about creating a plastic free environment. The play will be performed on the same day in all the districts. Such events and initiatives play a crucial role in fostering environmental consciousness and promoting sustainable practices.”