Assam Govt to Set Up More Sainik Schools

The Assam government will open more Sainik schools in the state. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
CM Sarma held a meeting with education minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials wherein they decided to open more Sainik Schools in the state to facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for attracting the best talent into our Armed Forces.
In the meeting with the education department, he further discussed the following issues:
Operationalization of Adarsh Vidyalayas
Establishing more B.Ed colleges and Teaching posts
Special Quota in professional colleges for six communities
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “To facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for attracting the best talent into our Armed Forces, we’ve decided to open more Sainik Schools in Assam.”
In August 2022, Ranoj Pegu announced that at least five Sainik Schools will be established in Assam under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode adding a process that had been already initiated.
Addressing the media, the Minister said, “A total of 33 Sainik Schools are there across India. The Union Ministry of Defence is planning to set up Sainik Schools in PPP mode. With this, we have decided to set up five Sainik Schools in our state.”
“Till now the land has been allotted for the establishment of the schools and others formalities are in process,” he added.
The five places where the schools were going to be set up are, Silchar, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji.