Assam Govt to Set Up More Sainik Schools

The Assam government will open more Sainik schools in the state. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

CM Sarma held a meeting with education minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials wherein they decided to open more Sainik Schools in the state to facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for attracting the best talent into our Armed Forces.

In the meeting with the education department, he further discussed the following issues: