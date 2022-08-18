5 New Sainik Schools to Be Set Up in Assam: Ranoj Pegu

Five Sainik Schools will be established soon in Assam under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

This was announced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday. Pegu also said that the process has been already initiated.

Addressing media persons, the Edu Minister said, “A total of 33 Sainik Schools are there across India. The Union Ministry of Defence is planning to set up Sainik Schools in PPP mode. With this, we have decided to set up five Sainik Schools in our state.”

“Till now the land has been allotted for the establishment of the schools and others formalities are in process,” he added.

The five places where the schools will be set up are, Silchar, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji.