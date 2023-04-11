Will High Demand For Gamosa This Bihu Pose a Challenge?

Rati Duporoloi Kati Xutalahi

Gamosa is a handwoven rectangular piece of cloth attached with lots of sentiments. Any Bihu or auspicious occasion of the Assamese community including wedding rituals among others is incomplete without the presence of at least a single gamosa.

With only four days left until the occasion of Rongali Bihu, markets of Guwahati are filled with beautiful gamosas.

Following the proud moment of gamosa getting the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the Assam government took the decision to ban powerloom gamosas procured from outside the state to raise awareness of the traditional weaving industry.

To support this vision, the Assam government launched 'Swanirbhar Naari' scheme to empower the local weavers by providing financial assistance to support their families.

A portal (swanibharnaari.assam.gov.in) was developed for local weavers producing benchmarked items that will be procured directly from the indigenous weavers without the involvement of middlemen.

Through this portal, a total of 4,80,080 applications were approved out of 5,08,351 applications that were registered after thorough verification.

Although the need for gamosas in Assam exceeds the 50 lakh mark in this Bihu season, only 80,044 fulam gamosas were procured.