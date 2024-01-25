Govt Working to Ensure Ration Card Holders Enjoy Benefits of NFSA: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government has been working relentlessly to ensure that ration card holders can enjoy all benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The Assam Chief Minister stated this while speaking in the ceremonial distribution of ration cards to NFSA beneficiaries at an event held at Chakimukh Higher Secondary School Playground at Nazira in Sivasagar district.
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, "Owing to the earlier income limit of Rs 2 lakh per annum, many families belonging to the disadvantaged sections of the society were deprived of benefits under the NFSA as they were deemed ineligible for ration cards."
"The State government decided to increase the income limit to Rs 4 lakh so that a greater number of families could avail the benefits of ration card. As a result, an additional 8,411 families across the Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) were able to get themselves registered for ration cards in this phase of card distribution," he added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that with the latest addition of 8,441 beneficiary families, the total number of beneficiary families holding ration cards would stand at 52,103 in Nazira LAC.
He said ration cards aren't about rice distribution alone anymore but there are many other benefits and schemes ration card holder families can enjoy. One example of this program is Ayushman Bharat, which offers guaranteed healthcare benefits of Rs 5 lakh per family. He mentioned that holders of ration cards are also qualified to register for the Ujjwala scheme.
Further, the Chief Minister said he aspires to see all ration card holders included as beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme by 2026. He stated that the present State government is tirelessly striving for the holistic progress and advancement of Assam and its inhabitants.
"Work on Mission Basundhara 2.0 is going on in full swing and by next month, a large number of applicants will be allotted land patta under the same," CM Sarma said.