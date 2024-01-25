Govt Working to Ensure Ration Card Holders Enjoy Benefits of NFSA: Assam CM

Further, the Chief Minister said he aspires to see all ration card holders included as beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme by 2026. He stated that the present State government is tirelessly striving for the holistic progress and advancement of Assam and its inhabitants.

"Work on Mission Basundhara 2.0 is going on in full swing and by next month, a large number of applicants will be allotted land patta under the same," CM Sarma said.