Govt’s Next Big Cultural Project: A Memorial That Reflects Zubeen’s Soul?

In a major announcement on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Samadhi Khetra of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, will soon be developed under the supervision of a government-approved committee.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the final rites and cremation of the late singer were completed at Sonapur Samadhi Khetra with full agreement from all concerned parties. While thousands of fans and followers continued to visit the site to pay their tributes over the past month, the government had so far refrained from making any structural changes to the memorial area.

Now, with formal approval, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to take charge of the project’s development. The PWD will first prepare a detailed blueprint for the construction and landscaping of the Samadhi Khetra, which will then be examined by a newly constituted state-level committee before implementation.

The committee comprises several eminent personalities from Assam’s cultural and literary spheres — Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur, Shyamantak Gautam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Biren Singha, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Pranjal Saikia, Pulak Banerjee, Dulal Manki, Tarali Sarma and Sudarshan Thakur, Joint Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the committee’s recommendations and design proposals will be reviewed by the state government in the coming months. The goal, he added, is to ensure that the final structure of Zubeen Garg’s memorial stands as a lasting symbol of the love, respect, and cultural pride he inspired across generations of Assamese people.

Once the blueprint is finalized and approved, construction at the Sonapur site is expected to begin under the PWD’s supervision, marking the beginning of what the Chief Minister described as “a fitting tribute to Assam’s eternal voice.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Delayed Visit Draws CM’s Criticism

In a sharp political remark, CM Sarma took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi and residence in Guwahati 28 days after his demise, calling the delay “shocking.”

“Was Zubeen Garg’s life valued so little?” Sarma questioned. “Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju had already visited his Samadhi and home. We expected senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi to stand with us during his last rites, but none came.”

Drawing a parallel with the 2011 cremation of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Sarma added, “Even during Bhupen Hazarika’s last rites, no Congress leader attended. We welcome their tribute, but it comes 28 days too late.”

Also Read: Assam CM Addresses SIT Progress, Baksa Jail Violence, and Rahul Gandhi’s Delayed Tribute