Greenfield Airport to Come Up in Barak Valley

The Doloo Tea Company Private Limited along with various trade unions of tea gardens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cachar district administration to set up a Greenfield Airport in the Barak Valley.

The airport is likely to be set up at the Doloo tea estate under Barkhola assembly constituency in Assam’s Cachar district. The tea estate is around 15 kilometres away from Silchar.

According to a proposal, around 2,500 bighas of land will be provided by the tea estate for construction of the Greenfield airport.

The agreement also stated that upon receipt of compensation from the Assam government, all the dues to the tea estate workers will be cleared and the company will not retrench or lay off any worker.

The tea estate’s management assured that it will develop the infrastructure of the estate and rejuvenate the garden by extensive plantations on vacant lands of the garden within the next seven to eight years.

Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed to protect the jobs of the tea garden workers so that the reduction in the land pool does not lead to loss of jobs of the workers.

Also Read: Paapu Leftybass Reiterates His Musical Journey