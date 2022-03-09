Paapu Leftybass Reiterates His Musical Journey

Music is the art of arranging sounds in time through the elements of melody, harmony, rhythm and timbre. It is one of the universal cultural aspects of all human societies.

The experience of listening to the song should make us happy, calm, and satisfied. If we compare a musical piece with a culinary dish, sweetness in music should feel like taste of sugar.

Speaking about the musical journey, musician Paapu Leftybass said that music is all about philosophy. It gives uniqueness and the proper way to achieve one’s goal.

When asked if music can be taken as a full time profession, Paapu Leftybass said that yes, ofcourse, one can take music as a full time profession but it needs lots of hard work, dedication and punctuality. “Music should be practiced on a daily basis and it needs to be rehearsed every day,” said Paapu Leftybass.

Speaking about the music industry of Assam, the musician said, “Assam is very rich in culture and music. I started my learning, my carrier in Assam and with the experience here in Assam, I got the confidence to migrate to Mumbai and hit those national and international stages.”

“Even now in Assamese music industry lots of new comers are doing remarkably well along with senior idols like Zubeen Garg, Papon etc,” he added.

“I personally don’t need any change because music itself has its own flow and capacity to balance everything. We just need to create good music with ultimate honesty and rest all necessary arrangements will do music and that Divine power together,” he stated.

He also asked the youths to be more focus, hard working, punctual and polite in order to create good music. No matter what, one needs to keep practicing with a positive mind and success will surely come to your way, Leftybass added.

Paapu Leftybass also reiterated regarding the requirement of more music schools in Assam and proper music academics. “Even I have a plan for a music academy where I can guide young stars and prepare them for national and international level music production industries,” he stated.

Paapu is originally from Assam, and was raised in a very musical family. He started singing at an early age and learning the Tabla, which is an Indian Classical Percussion Instrument. Classical Indian music is rhythmically very complex and his experience with the Tabla turned out to be an outstanding foundation for his bass and guitar education.

He has studied all genres of music – both Eastern and Western (Blues, Jazz, Funk, Folk and Fusion). Paapu also studied Sound Engineering. He moved to Mumbai (major center of Bollywood) and became very involved in the Bollywood film and music industry – from lending his bass chops, working with backup singers, music directors, etc. He is also doing recording sessions and musical TV shows too.

He travels around the world with various artists and his Sufi-fusion band “Indie Routes”. Additionally Paapu is working on his solo project, where he blends folk and classical music and musical instruments of India with world popular genres. He has a laser focused vision for the new music he wants to create.

Paapu Leftybass is always available for online collaboration, remote recording of tracks and of course loves to perform and tour. He has a strong sense of rhythmic structure and can contribute vocals, guitar, and recording insight and serve as musical director. He is fluent in Hindi and English and lives easily in the Eastern or Western music world.

He also wrote a book on music recently ‘Journey of a Musician’ which was released on the Assam Book Fair held in December by heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

