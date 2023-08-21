Grenade Recovered from Oil Field in Assam’s Duliajan

In a sensational incident, one grenade was recovered in suspicious condition covered in a black and red cloth from the oilfield of Oil India Limited in Assam’s Duliajan on Monday.
The grenade was recovered near a junction point in OIL’s Hapjan OCS where a few youths spotted a red and black color cloth in suspicious conditions where the grenade was kept and informed the security officials of OIL immediately.
After receiving information, the security officials informed the police and army about the recovery of the grenade.
The army reached the spot with bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot and efforts are currently underway to dispose the grenade safely without causing any harm to the locals and workers.
Meanwhile, the recovery of the grenade inside the company has created a tense situation raising concerns.