Assam: Bomb Squad Safely Explode Recovered IED In Tinsukia

The bomb squad successfully exploded the recovered improvised explosive device (IED) in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday, hours after recovering the explosives.

Assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) the bomb squad team recovered the IED and caused the explosion at a safe location in Tinsukia’s Dirak village.

The explosion was done under supervision of the experts and took place at an open field near Dirak gate.

It may be noted that the explosives had been recovered at Namsai’s Mahadevpur in Arunachal Pradesh, near state border with Assam’s Tinsukia.

Earlier in the day, several reports emerged claiming that an IED was recovered in Assam’s Tinsukia district in a sensational incident. The IED was reportedly recovered from Dirak gate in Tinsukia.

As per reports, three youths had allegedly fled after spotting CRPF troops who were on their routine checking at the Dirak.

The IED was found wrapped in a green bag and put inside a black plastic. It was placed near a wall so as to not draw attention towards it.

Officials suspected the youths to have carried the IED to the location. Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad along with the local police arrived at the spot promptly. An investigation had been launched along with search operations to nab the perpetrators.