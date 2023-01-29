Assam: Bomb Squad Safely Explode Recovered IED In Tinsukia

The bomb squad successfully exploded the recovered improvised explosive device (IED) in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday, hours after recovering the explosives.
Assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) the bomb squad team recovered the IED and caused the explosion at a safe location in Tinsukia’s Dirak village.
The explosion was done under supervision of the experts and took place at an open field near Dirak gate.
It may be noted that the explosives had been recovered at Namsai’s Mahadevpur in Arunachal Pradesh, near state border with Assam’s Tinsukia.
Earlier in the day, several reports emerged claiming that an IED was recovered in Assam’s Tinsukia district in a sensational incident. The IED was reportedly recovered from Dirak gate in Tinsukia.
As per reports, three youths had allegedly fled after spotting CRPF troops who were on their routine checking at the Dirak.
The IED was found wrapped in a green bag and put inside a black plastic. It was placed near a wall so as to not draw attention towards it.
Officials suspected the youths to have carried the IED to the location. Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad along with the local police arrived at the spot promptly. An investigation had been launched along with search operations to nab the perpetrators.
On January 28, in a joint operation in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad, the CRPF and Bihar police have seized 162 IED and other equipment.
In a statement, CRPF said, "With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeing in haste."
"In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27, 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially," the statement read.
"The troops destroyed the IEDs in situ and continued with the operation. When they reached near a cave and scanned the cave carefully, 149 IEDs weighing about a kg each were recovered. The troops demolished the IEDs in situ observing prescribed security precautions," the statement further informed.