Grief-Stricken Youth Jumps Off Building in Guwahati Over Zubeen Garg's Death

In a grief-stricken incident, a youth allegedly jumped off a building in Guwahati's Sreenagar on Friday, reportedly unable to bear the news of music legend Zubeen Garg’s death.

Sources said the youth allegedly jumped off the second floor of the building and sustained serious injuries. Local police arrived at the scene and discovered the youth in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment soon after.

The youth is identified as Prakash Saha, and he is currently in critical condition.

Earlier, on Sept 23, Partha Barkataki, a devoted young fan of the late Assam singer Zubeen Garg, tragically passed away, leaving the local community in deep sorrow. Partha, the only child of the late Jiten Barkataki of Gohpur and retired teacher Hira Hazarika, had moved to Guwahati after completing his BCA in Bengaluru and was running a car business in the city.

During his stay in Guwahati, Partha had developed a close and personal relationship with Zubeen Garg, often visiting the singer’s residence and maintaining warm ties with the family. Known for his genuine admiration for Zubeen, Partha was deeply affected by the singer’s sudden demise.

On the day Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati, Partha visited to pay tribute and offer floral respects. Following this, he began a period of fasting at home, mourning alone. On the evening of September 21, he attended a tribute event for Zubeen at Purupbari, where he broke down in grief during the ceremony.

Neighbours reported that Partha could not be found from Monday onwards, and he was discovered lifeless on Tuesday, around 5 PM. It is suspected that the young man’s untimely death was linked to the emotional distress and extreme grief he experienced over Zubeen Garg’s passing. His death cast a shadow of sorrow across the community.

