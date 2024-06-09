Grim Flood Situation Persists in Assam: Over 37K People Affected Across 7 Dists

The flood situation in Assam continues to be dire, with 37,755 individuals still grappling with floodwaters in seven districts. Approximately 136 villages spanning 13 revenue circles are submerged, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated in an official report.
Among the affected districts, Cachar is the hardest hit, followed by Nagaon, Karimganj, and Karbi Anglong West. A total of 2,230.5 hectares of crop area have been adversely affected.
Currently, 3,067 people, including women and children, have sought shelter in 25 relief camps operating across the seven districts. Additionally, 5,747 individuals are taking refuge at Relief Distribution Centers.
Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported since last Thursday due to the floods. However, around 13,092 animals remain affected in Nagaon district.
Incidents of road damage have been recorded in Nagaon and Morigaon, with four and one incident(s) respectively. Other infrastructure damages due to flooding have been reported from Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, and Nagaon.