GRP Assam Apprehends 2 Bangladeshi Nationals in New Bongaigaon

Two Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in New Bongaigaon station of Assam on Friday, reports said.
As per reports, the apprehended individuals have been identified as Sujan Babu Das and Mohammad Junaid Ahmed.
The duo were reportedly nabbed from the Brahmaputra Mail which was moving towards Lower Assam.
According to sources, the duo had entered illegally into India through Dawki from Bangladesh's Jaintapur. They were on their way to Delhi from Guwahati when they were apprehended.
Further, the Bangladeshi nationals have confessed that brokers were involved in helping them cross the international borders, sources said.