Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam's Mankachar

In a significant development, police in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district detained two Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday, raising concerns about illegal immigration along the India-Bangladesh border.
The incident unfolded in the village of Jhanjhani, within the jurisdiction of the Mankachar police station, where the village defence party (VDP) intercepted the two individuals suspected of illegal entry into Indian territory. The VDP promptly notified local law enforcement, leading to the swift arrival of police personnel at the scene.
Upon verification, the detained individuals were identified as Manjurul Hassan, aged 55, and Osamabin Hasen Sajib, aged 32, both residents of Belua village in Sherpur District, Bangladesh. Investigations revealed that they had crossed the border without possessing valid passports or visas, suggesting unlawful entry into Indian territory.
Following their apprehension, the authorities transported Hassan and Sajib to the Mankachar police station for further interrogation. The interrogation process aims to ascertain the motives behind their illegal entry and gather information regarding any potential accomplices or networks involved in facilitating such crossings.
Illegal immigration remains a pressing issue in the region, with frequent reports of individuals attempting to cross the porous border between India and Bangladesh in search of employment or better livelihood opportunities. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in securing the border and curbing unauthorized entry.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to enforcing stringent border control measures to prevent illegal immigration and maintain national security. The detention of Hassan and Sajib serves as a reminder of the continuous vigilance required to safeguard territorial integrity and prevent unlawful activities along the border.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals is ongoing, with law enforcement agencies working diligently to apprehend any individuals or groups involved in facilitating such breaches of immigration laws. Further updates on the case are expected as the investigation progresses.