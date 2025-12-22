GST Probe at McLeod Russel India Pvt. Ltd Enters 6th Day; Discrepancies Over ₹50 Crore

The state GST team continued its meticulous investigation for the sixth consecutive day at McLeod Russel India Pvt. Ltd, headquartered in Amingaon, following allegations of major financial irregularities. The company, India’s largest tea producer, operates 33 tea gardens across Assam and is headquartered in Kolkata, making this probe one of the most high-profile GST investigations in the state.

Under the supervision of GST Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dowari, a 12-member team has been examining the company’s accounts, records, and related documents in detail. So far, the investigation has revealed discrepancies exceeding ₹50 crore, with the primary allegation being the availment of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) from non-existent firms.

Authorities allege that McLeod Russel India has failed to cooperate with the investigation. The company has reportedly provided inconsistent information, concealed crucial details, and refused to submit supporting documents requested by the GST inspection team. Notably, neither the company’s directors nor any authorised representatives have appeared before the investigating team, prompting stern warnings from officials about potential legal repercussions. Commissioner Dowari emphasised that the investigation will continue until complete and accurate information is provided.

The Gauhati High Court recently rejected the company’s petition seeking to halt the investigation. The court directed McLeod Russel India to cooperate fully and submit all relevant documents within 14 days, reinforcing the legal obligation of compliance.

As part of the ongoing probe, GST authorities also inspected the company’s three godowns in Guwahati to verify operations and records.

Key officials of the company include:

Shri Aditya Khaitan – Managing Director

Shri Amritanshu Khaitan – Director