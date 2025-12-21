GST Team Continues Fifth-Day Raid at Amingaon’s McLeod Russel India Ltd Over Tax Irregularities

The state GST team continued its detailed probe on the fifth consecutive day at McLeod Russel India Ltd’s industrial estate in Amingaon, following allegations of major financial irregularities within the organisation.

Under the supervision of GST Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dowari, a 12-member team is meticulously examining the company’s accounts, records, and related documents. During the ongoing investigation, the state GST department has already found several discrepancies in financial information, along with serious allegations of tax evasion amounting to several crores of rupees.

The company is further accused of providing inconsistent information, concealing multiple crucial details, and failing to furnish supporting documents to the GST inspection team. Commissioner Dowari made it clear that the investigation will remain ongoing until the company provides complete and accurate information.

It is noteworthy that McLeod Russel is the largest tea-producing company in Assam, with its headquarters located in Kolkata and nearly 33 tea gardens spread across the state. The investigation underscores the GST department’s rigorous efforts in ensuring compliance and transparency in major industrial establishments.

