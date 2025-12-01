Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar

On the first day of the winter session of parliament, amid uproars, heated debates and adjournments, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha today (1st December).

The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will replace the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, promulgated on October 7 amid the President’s Rule in the state. The session was chaired by Telugu Desam Party’s Krishna Prasad Tenneti.

The legislation amends the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in an attempt to synchronise it with recent changes in the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act via Sections 121–134 of the Finance Act, 2025.

Key provisions in the bill include streamlined tax slabs, merging overlapping rates to simplify compliance, as well as introducing a 40 per cent levy on ultra-luxury items. These reforms were recommended by the 56th GST Council meeting and were aimed at boosting revenue, curbing evasion, and fostering ease of doing business in the northeastern state. During the three-hour debate allocated for the Bill, Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted its timeliness.

The 56th GST Council comprises of the Centre and states. It decided to rationalise GST rates on about 375 items by merging the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs into 2 – 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate has been proposed on ultra-luxury items.

“Under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, Manipur’s GSTframework needed urgent parity with national norms. This amendment ensures seamless integration, benefitting traders and consumers alike,” she was quoted to have said.

The Finance Minister also emphasised that the changes would enhance fiscal autonomy and support economic recovery in the state that has been grappling with ethnic tensions and insurgency. Shashank Mani of the BJP from Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) seconded the proposal and advocated for the passage of the Bill.

