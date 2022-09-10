GU Announce Dates for BBA and BCA Examination

Gauhati University has announced the date for Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelors's in Computer Application (BCA) degree examination on Saturday.

According to sources, the examination for second, fourth and sixth semester of the aforementioned degrees will be held from September 19.

GU students will be able to download the entire exam schedule from the university website.

Meanwhile, the results for BBA and BCA first, third and fifth semester exams held in April will be announce on or before September 30.