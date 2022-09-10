Could Have Been Attacked with Weapon: CM Sarma on Hyderabad Security Scare

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was confronted by a man on stage in Hyderabad on Friday, said that he could have been attacked with a weapon by the man.
CM Sarma said the man confronted him on stage in Hyderabad and asked him not to speak ill of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
He said, “Our police had communicated with the Telangana government and we sent my tour plan too. But, even before I addressed the crowd, a man wearing colours of TRS (the ruling party) came up and said, 'Why are you talking about the CM?'. It was premeditated. I hadn't even spoken yet.”
“He had come very close to me and could have used a sharp weapon if he had one. Of course, he didn't try to physically hurt me. If this had happened to a visiting leader from in Assam, police would have taken more action," he then added.
However, Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti spokesperson Krishank Manne in this matter said, “Mr Sarma had been abusing CM K Chandrashekhar Rao the whole day... People did not like that, so one of them, who happened to be KCR's supporter, reacted. We want Mr Sarma to apologise to our chief minister and the people of Telangana.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma alleged that Vyas was taken into preventive custody. He then got away with ‘mild sections’ of the law.
Notably, a man, identified as a local TRS leader Nand Kishor Vyas, was seen in a video pulling at the microphone set up on Friday in front of CM Sarma. He then glared at him and said something however, CM Sarma kept smiling.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. He arrived on September 8 for the occasion.