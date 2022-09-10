Could Have Been Attacked with Weapon: CM Sarma on Hyderabad Security Scare

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was confronted by a man on stage in Hyderabad on Friday, said that he could have been attacked with a weapon by the man.

CM Sarma said the man confronted him on stage in Hyderabad and asked him not to speak ill of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said, “Our police had communicated with the Telangana government and we sent my tour plan too. But, even before I addressed the crowd, a man wearing colours of TRS (the ruling party) came up and said, 'Why are you talking about the CM?'. It was premeditated. I hadn't even spoken yet.”

“He had come very close to me and could have used a sharp weapon if he had one. Of course, he didn't try to physically hurt me. If this had happened to a visiting leader from in Assam, police would have taken more action," he then added.