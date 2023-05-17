Guardian Ministers to Act as Chief Ministers of Districts in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Guardian Ministers will function as the chief ministers of the allotted districts and the Deputy Commissioners of the districts will function as Chief Secretaries.
Attending the 5th DC Conference which is held in Tinsukia, CM Sarma said, “So far we have been competing with the states regarding the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is very important for the concerned persons to know the GDP of the allotted districts. The role of DCs needs a massive transformation. From now on, DCs will play the role of chief secretaries and Guardian Ministers will play the role of chief ministers of the allotted districts.”
He said the DCs will be assisted by three Additional Deputy Commissioners- Revenue, Infrastructure and Social Welfare.
“We are bringing large scale changes at the district unit. DC must not get involved in routine admin work but must spend time on the overall progress of the district across key developmental parameters,” he added.
The chief minister further stated every constituency in Assam will have just one circle office adding that the state will have a total of 126 circle offices. He said, “To streamline administrations, we are linking every constituency to just one circle office. We want to synchronize both revenue work and development work.”
He further said, “My first priority is to bring uniform development in all districts. Once we make an assessment, I want DCs from less performing ones to visit their high-performing counterparts.”