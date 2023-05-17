Guardian Ministers to Act as Chief Ministers of Districts in Assam: CM Sarma

Attending the 5th DC Conference which is held in Tinsukia, CM Sarma said, “So far we have been competing with the states regarding the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is very important for the concerned persons to know the GDP of the allotted districts. The role of DCs needs a massive transformation. From now on, DCs will play the role of chief secretaries and Guardian Ministers will play the role of chief ministers of the allotted districts.”