Guess The Number of People Affected By Storm In Last 48 Hours In Assam!

In the past 48 hours, a total of 42,495 people have been affected in 12 districts due to the devastating storm that wreaked havoc across the state.

As many as three people had died in Tinsukia and Nagaon districts as per an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

However, another death was reported in Namrup of Dibrugarh, although it was not officially announced by the department in its report.

A total of 230 villages were affected in 28 revenue circles of Assam, said ASDMA in the report.

The affected districts are Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Hojai, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Cachar, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Charaideo.

Although, no reports of crops damage have been reported in the last 48 hours, however, as many as 1,135 houses (both kutcha and pucca) were partially damaged, while, 243 residents (both kutcha and pucca) were completely damaged due to the devastating natural disaster.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted that rainfall activity is likely to continue for the next few days.

On Day 1, IMD claimed light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, at a few places over Assam & Meghalaya. And light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Tuesday (Day 2), IMD predicts light to moderate rain at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. And light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Wednesday (Day 3), IMD predicts light to moderate rain at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. And light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Thursday (Day 4), IMD predicts light to moderate rain at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. And light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Friday (Day 5), IMD predicts light to moderate rain at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. And at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.