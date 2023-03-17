Guinness Attempt on Bihu: Kamrup (M) Admin Organizes 'Audition' in Guwahati

In a bid to attempt Guinness record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame in Guwahati on April 14, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has organized an audition on Saturday at Rangghar Bakori in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati to select Bihu dancers (female), also known as ‘Bihu-Nasoni’.

A total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on April 14 on the occasion of 'Goru Bihu'.

Earlier, the Kamrup (M) district administration had released a portal for online registration of the participants or performers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District, Kalpana Deka had released the portal named www.idealinfoz.com/bihu following a meeting between the district administration officials, office bearers of Bihu celebrating committees and master trainers (bihu).

While releasing the portal, the additional deputy commissioner said it was just like an application. “The selection committee will select the performers after registration. The last date for registration has been fixed at March 18,” said ADC Kalpana Deka.