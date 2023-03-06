Guinness Attempt On Bihu: Portal For Online Registration Released

In a bid to attempt Guinness record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame in Guwahati on April 14, the Kamrup district administration on Monday has released a portal for online registration of the participants or performers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District, Kalpana Deka has released the portal named www.idealinfoz.com/bihu following a meeting between the district administration officials, office bearers of Bihu celebrating committees and master trainers (bihu).

While releasing the portal, the additional deputy commissioner said it was just like an application. “The selection committee will select the performers after registration. The last date for registration has been fixed at March 18,” said ADC Kalpana Deka.

According to previous reports, it was learnt that a total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium.

This was earlier informed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event on April 14, mainly initiated to popularise Bihu at the international level.

The Assam CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 11,140 artists performing Bihu in Guwahati in an attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest recital of the folk dance form. We will also invite all the governors and chief ministers of India. Our ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30 to invite them.”

“All ambassadors and high commissioners of the G20 countries and South-East Asian nations in India will be extended invitations to witness the spectacular programme,” CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma said that masters’ workshop began on Monday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He said, “The masters’ trainees have come from all districts of the state. On March 1, the trainees will return back to their respective districts. District Commissioners’ will facilitate the registration process for them through an online portal.”