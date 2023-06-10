Guinness World Records Performers to Receive Rs 25,000 on June 28, 29

The Assam Government will hand over Rs. 25,000 to the Bihu performers, who participated in the historic event in Guwahati, on June 28 and 29. This was informed by cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday.
The government will provide the amount to a total of 11,304 Bihu dancers and 2,548 drummers who were part of the grand effort of Assam to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with ‘The largest Bihu performance in a single venue’ on April 13.
The minister said, “Those participants who came to Sarusajai Stadium to participate in the Bihu Guinness World Record will get a sum of Rs. 25,000 amount as promised. Also, they will receive a digital certificate.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, “The cabinet ministers will travel to the districts to award cash prized to the artists. I will also personally go to at least five districts to felicitate the performers.”
“Assam’s Bihu performance was praised globally this time. I received many greetings, not only from different corners of the country but also from abroad.”
It may be mentioned that Assam etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records on April 13 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati with ‘The Largest Bihu Performers in a Single Venue’.
More than 13,500 Bihuwotis and dhuliyas were part of the grand effort to enter the world records. Assam set two world records on that day with largest Bihu dance in a single frame and largest (Dhuliya) drummer ensemble.
The aim of the mega Bihu performance was to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government had decided to make the Rongali Bihu of 2023 a grand occasion with this spectacular initiative.
Performers were practicising for this event for a long time with auditions taking place across the state to bring in the best of the best for this mega event.
Earlier, CM Sarma had expressed hope that the event would put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map.
The chief minister had also mentioned that the state government had set a target for two world record attempts, one for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame and another for the largest (Dhuliya) drummer ensemble.