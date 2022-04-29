Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail in Policewoman Assault Case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by a court in Barpeta, Assam in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.

Mevani was arrested in the alleged assault case on April 25 just after he was granted bail by another court in Assam in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani was on Tuesday remanded to five days police custody by a local court in Assam's Barpeta district in connection with a case lodged for allegedly assaulting a policewoman. The Court also rejected his bail petition.

He was rearrested on Monday by Barpeta police for assaulting official’s right after being granted bail in another case.

Mevani had been granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in the case related to a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Mevani had been arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat following an FIR against him which was lodged in the Kokrajhar Police Station over a tweet of his which said that PM Modi “considered Godse as God”.

Meanwhile, following his bail Mevani said that his arrest was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)".

