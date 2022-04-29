TMC Announces State Unit For Tripura

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its committee for Tripura on Friday to end speculations about the party’s future in the state.

The announcement comes almost a year after the party debuted in the state. TMC’s Subal Bhowmik has retained the top post state president of the party in Tripura, while Rajib Banerjee was given TMC’s state in-charge.

Having entered in the state’s urban local body elections with a significant share of votes, the party had faded somewhat, with the only elected councilor quitting to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party’s state committee includes a six-member core committee consisting of MP Sushmita Dev, president Subal Bhowmik, Mamon Khan Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh and Ashish Das.

In addition, TMC named eight vice presidents in the state including former MLA Prakash Das, Md Idrish Miah, Tridip Datta, Abdul Basit Khan, Tapas Khisa, Krishnadhan Nath, Kalpamohan Tripura and Pijush Kanti Debroy.