Gujarat Police Nab SBI Employee From Assam In Financial Fraud
A team of Gujarat Police landed in Assam to detain a State Bank of India (SBI) employee in connection with a fraud case on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the matter pertains to the transfer of a large sum of money from the bank account of a Gujarat resident into the account of the accused individual in Assam.
The accused in question was identified by the police as one Ashraf Ali, a Customer Service Point (CSP) representative at an SBI branch situated at Number 2 Bhelkar village in Assam's Hajo.
According to sources, Ali's account had a credit of Rs 1.5 lakh around 15 days ago. The amount had come from a bank account in Gujarat.
Days later, the holder of the bank account registered a complaint with Jambughoda Police in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.
Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe into the matter and followed the money trail which led them to Assam's Hajo.
After identifying their suspect in Assam, a Gujarat Police team was sent to apprehend him. Promptly, the team arrived and took the accused individual into their custody.
Officials informed that apart from the Rs 1.5 lakh that was transferred to the account of Ashraf Ali, the account holder mentioned that about Rs 1.5 crore was transferred to several other bank accounts.
The police are further investigating the matter and more details are awaited.