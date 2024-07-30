Gulab Chand Kataria Bids Adieu to Assam, Heads to Punjab for Swearing-In as Governor

In a significant transition, Gulab Chand Kataria has departed from Assam to assume his new role as the Governor of Punjab. Before his departure, Kataria was honored with a Guard of Honour at the Borjhar’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. Addressing reporters, Kataria reflected on his tenure in Assam, expressing gratitude and sharing his thoughts on the state's progress and challenges.
"I had the privilege of residing in Assam for 17 months, during which I received immense love from its people. Thanks to the maintained peace and stable law and order in the days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has experienced significant industrial growth," Kataria stated. He acknowledged the advancements made during his tenure but also highlighted areas needing further attention. "Education still needs to expand in Assam's tea garden areas. The tea tribes, despite being one of the state's indigenous communities, do not own land. The government should focus on providing affordable housing for them. Efforts are now being made, and the Northeast has been allocated 3.5 lakh crore in the budget for development." he added.
As Kataria prepares for his new responsibilities in Punjab, Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Assam. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati High Court administered the oath, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries.
Acharya, who will also serve as the Governor of Manipur, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He succeeds Gulab Chand Kataria, who will now take on the additional responsibility of Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Prior to his appointment in Assam, Acharya served as the Governor of Sikkim. His distinguished career includes significant roles within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as a tenure as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.