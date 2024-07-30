Gulab Chand Kataria Bids Adieu to Assam, Heads to Punjab for Swearing-In as Governor

"I had the privilege of residing in Assam for 17 months, during which I received immense love from its people. Thanks to the maintained peace and stable law and order in the days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has experienced significant industrial growth," Kataria stated. He acknowledged the advancements made during his tenure but also highlighted areas needing further attention. "Education still needs to expand in Assam's tea garden areas. The tea tribes, despite being one of the state's indigenous communities, do not own land. The government should focus on providing affordable housing for them. Efforts are now being made, and the Northeast has been allocated 3.5 lakh crore in the budget for development." he added.