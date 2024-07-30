Lakshman Prasad Acharya Sworn in as 32nd Governor of Assam

Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Assam on Tuesday afternoon in Guwahati. The ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, saw Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati High Court administer the oath, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent figures in attendance.
Acharya, who also takes on the role of Governor of Manipur, succeeds Gulab Chand Kataria, now appointed as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Prior to this, Acharya served as Governor of Sikkim and has a distinguished background as a former RSS and BJP member, as well as a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.