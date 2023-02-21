Gulab Chand Kataria to Take Oath as Assam Guv on Feb 22

The newly appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria is scheduled to take oath on February 22.

While interacting with media, Kataria said, “I will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to me by Prime Minister Modi and our party in such a way I will live up to the expectations of the high command and the Prime Minister.”

“Even before this, whatever responsibility was given to me by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I have done the job of fulfilling it very well,” he added.

On February 12, Kataria was appointed as the new Governor of Assam replacing Prof. Jagdish Mukhi.

Gulab Chand Kataria is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician. He served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018. A senior BJP leader, he is also a part of the party's central working committee.

Kataria takes over from the present Assam Governor amidst changes in the post for several states.