Assam: Gunotsav 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details

The Assam government has announced the dates of Gunotsav, 2023 to be held in three phases in all the 33 districts.

The first phase of Gunotsav will be held on January 19, 20 and 21 in 13 districts- Barpeta, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mancachar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

The second of Gunotsav will be held on February 2, 3 and 4 in 10 districts at Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong.

The third phase of Gunotsav will be commenced from February, 16, 17 and 18 in 10 districts of Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Nagaon and Nalbari.

Gunotsav, is an initiative of the State Government focuses mainly on assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.