57 Railway Stations Identified for Redevelopment

Ministry of Railways is undertaking techno-economic feasibility studies for redevelopment of railway stations. Based on the outcome of these feasibility studies, stations are planned to be taken up for redevelopment in phases, especially the stations located in major cities and important tourist destination.

Work for redevelopment has been taken up at 43 stations while 21 stations are at different stages of tendering and planning on Indian Railways. 57 stations have been identified for redevelopment under ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’ on Indian Railways including Gaya, Bapudham Motihari and Muzaffarpur Railway stations in the state of Bihar. Three railway stations viz. Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (Madhya Pradesh), Gandhinagar Railway Station (Gujarat) and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Karnataka) have been developed and commissioned.

Modernization and Upgradation of railway stations and amenities is a continuous and ongoing process on Indian Railways and these works are carried out through the Plan-Head Customer Amenities (PH-53). The allocation and expenditure under PH-53 are maintained Zonal Railway-wise not Station- wise.