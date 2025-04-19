"Guru Must Be Respected": Nilotpal Bora Reacts to Diganta Bharati Row

Renowned Assamese singer Nilotpal Bora has strongly condemned the alleged insult meted out to veteran singer Diganta Bharati during a cultural night at a Guwahati Bihu function.

Speaking after his performance at the 71st Sadou Mangaldai Rongali Bihu Sanmilan on Saturday night, Bora criticised fellow singer Neel Akash’s remarks on the incident, calling them “tactful” and lacking in moral clarity.

“People should have the courage to call a wrong a wrong and a right a right,” Bora stated, expressing disappointment over how the issue was handled. He added that the incident was not isolated, pointing out that even the Asom Sahitya Sabha had previously witnessed instances of artists being disrespected. "Renowned singer Pranita Baishya Medhi was similarly humiliated on stage," Bora claimed.

Referring to Neel Akash’s performance on the same stage following the alleged insult, Bora said, “After such humiliation of a learned and humble artist like Diganta Bharati, I wouldn’t have performed there. Diganta Bharati is like a guru to us, and a disciple must stand by their guru.”

Earlier, Bora had taken to social media to denounce the incident and express solidarity with Bharati. He also voiced concern over the growing use of alcohol at Bihu functions across Assam, which he believes is harming the cultural atmosphere.

Bora’s performance at the Mangaldai event drew thousands of spectators, who were left mesmerized by his soulful singing.

