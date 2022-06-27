Guwahati: 100% Pass Percentage In This Institute

A college in Guwahati has come under the spotlight, having recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the higher secondary (HS) results that were declared on Monday.

The college in question is the North East College for Hearing Impaired, located at Gopinath Nagar in Guwahati.

The students of the college produced excellent results, recording a pass percentage of 100 per cent.

It has come to light that a total of 16 students from the institute appeared for the HS final examinations, all of whom secured passing marks.

While 10 out of the 16 are male students, six are female.