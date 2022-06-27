Guwahati: 100% Pass Percentage In This Institute

A college in Guwahati has come under the spotlight, having recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the higher secondary (HS) results that were declared on Monday.
The college in question is the North East College for Hearing Impaired, located at Gopinath Nagar in Guwahati.
The students of the college produced excellent results, recording a pass percentage of 100 per cent.
It has come to light that a total of 16 students from the institute appeared for the HS final examinations, all of whom secured passing marks.
While 10 out of the 16 are male students, six are female.
Abhijit Tosa of the institute stood first, having scored 379 marks out of 500 to record 75.8 per cent. Hridoy Jyoti Das and Satish Thakur came in second and third respectively in the institute, having secured 67.8 per cent and 66.4 per cent.
It may be noted that nine students stood in the first division and the remaining seven attained second division.
The teachers of the institute are being lauded for their efforts in imparting education as during the peak Covid-19 pandemic, they faced a lot of trouble.
Online classes for those gifted with hearing was simple, but the hearing impaired can only converse via hand signals and this proved to be a major barrier.
However, despite adversities, they came up trumps to produce a brilliant display.