Guwahati: 11 Political Parties Stage Protest against BJP

A total of 11 regional and national parties on Wednesday jointly held demonstrations against the ruling BJP government demanding fulfillment of major issues in Assam.
The protests were held at the Gauhati Club premises at the MC road in Kamrup metro.
The 11 parties that protested are Indian National Congress (INC), Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M), CPI(M-L), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and LDP.
The protesters raising slogans against the BJP slammed the government for working against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Assam.
The key demand of the protesters was to revive the Nagaon Paper Mill which has not been functional since March 2017.
Protests were also held against the government’s decision to sell 26 bighas of land under the Railway department to three traders outside the state at nominal rates.
According to the protesting parties, the Assam government’s decision to sell the land and property of the paper mill to foreign traders at a very minimal rate is not acceptable.
The protesters also raised the issue of Rs 1,181 crore that was disbursed by the central government for the revival of the paper mill.
Speaking at the protest march, senior spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC) Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said that all parties will cooperatively protest against until the BJP is dethroned from Assam.
Bhattacharjee said, “What hope can we have from the ruling government when the chief minister himself is involved in selling Assam’s valuable land and property to outsiders.”
“We will continue our demonstrations till the BJP government is dethroned in the state. We therefore urge people to support us in dethroning people who are against our Jati, Mati and Bheti,” Bhattacharjee added.
He further said that the BJP government has to pay for what they are doing.
On the other hand Congress leader, Manjit Mahanta said that the protests have just started against the ruling government and this will continue unless issues concerning the state are addressed.
Mahanta said, “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says he donot know about the selling of Guwahati’s land to foreign traders. We will not let our land to go away to foreigners so easily.”
