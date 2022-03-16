Guwahati: 11 Political Parties Stage Protest against BJP

A total of 11 regional and national parties on Wednesday jointly held demonstrations against the ruling BJP government demanding fulfillment of major issues in Assam.

The protests were held at the Gauhati Club premises at the MC road in Kamrup metro.

The 11 parties that protested are Indian National Congress (INC), Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M), CPI(M-L), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and LDP.

The protesters raising slogans against the BJP slammed the government for working against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Assam.

The key demand of the protesters was to revive the Nagaon Paper Mill which has not been functional since March 2017.

Protests were also held against the government’s decision to sell 26 bighas of land under the Railway department to three traders outside the state at nominal rates.

According to the protesting parties, the Assam government’s decision to sell the land and property of the paper mill to foreign traders at a very minimal rate is not acceptable.

