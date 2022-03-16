Bagdogra Airport Shut For Over 7 Hrs As Cracks Appear On Runway

A total of 26 flights were scheduled to land in Bagdogra on Tuesday. Airport director P Subramani said, “We are trying to ensure that most of the fights operate so that passengers are not inconvenienced.”

Several passengers however took to Twitter to vent their frustration over the incident and alleged that their respective airlines had not informed beforehand about the diversion and stated that they were left stranded at the Kolkata airport.

Notably, the airport had announced a closure in the month of April to carry out final stage of repair works in the middle portion of the runway. Director Subramani said, “The runway repair work was being done at night for the past two years. Work had started from either end and has now reached the middle section, for which a shutdown is needed.”

“The final top layer of the runway will be laid. That will take around two weeks. A notice to airmen has been issued about the closure. Tuesday's closure was unscheduled. We are confident there will be normal scheduled operations from Wednesday,” he added.