Guwahati: 32 Buffaloes Seized from BG Yard in Bamunimaidam

The New Guwahati Railway Police seized 32 buffaloes from BG Yard in Bamunimaidam in Guwahati. The buffaloes were brought to Assam from New Delhi by train.

According to reports, the buffaloes were brought to Assam from one East West Nagali Dairy Farm in New Delhi under the name of AK Mandal Enterprise.

The New Guwahati Railway police recovered the buffaloes while it was being carried on a truck bearing registration number AS 01 NC 4826.

However, the railway police started investigation into the smuggling of the buffaloes from New Delhi to Assam.