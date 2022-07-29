Guwahati: Assam CM inaugurates Pension Seva Kendra in Chatribari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurates Pension Seva Kendra (PSK) of Kamrup (M) in Chatribari, Guwahati. This was set up by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) at District Elementary Education Office (DEEO).

During the inaugural ceremony, CM Sarma said, 27 PSK will be set up in Assam including Guwahati. Later, it will be extended to 35 PSK which is going to fulfill the target of setting up PSK in every districts of the state.

As per CM Sarma, in Assam, half of the government employees belong to teaching profession. It becomes difficult for them to visit Directorate of Pension situated in Dispur where they have to wait for long to submit their documents for pension.

CM Sarma said, “AMTRON has developed a portal called Kritagyata through which government employees will be notified and called in the Pension Seva Kendra situated in their respective districts one year ahead of their retirement. In the office, their service book will be scanned and uploaded which will be sent to the Directorate of Pension. As a result, pensioners will not have to queue in line in the office to submit their documents which might again get delayed in receiving pensions on time.”

This provision is not only limited to school teachers, however, it is also for the college professors who receive their pension from Accountant General. The documents can be scanned in PSK and sent to AG Office.

The work of pension will go paperless in Assam Secretariat with effect from October 2, 2022 which is going to ease the difficulty of losing documents.

Through this, pensioners can also apply for Life certificates from PSK. They need not have to visit their respective banks anymore. The pensioners need to visit PSK, put their fingerprint which will be sent to their banks and recorded for the next one year.

CM Sarma further says, Assam cabinet has taken few decisions regarding the education department of the state. From class 3 onwards, in government schools of Assam, Science and mathematics will be taught through English textbooks.

A survey was conducted in Assam where it was found that in All India examinations such as in Engineering and Medical, the number of students occupying the seats is very less. After independence, only 25% from Assam could be seen making it to IAS officers.

He added, even though the textbook will be in English, the Assamese or other regional language will be written in brackets for better understanding.

The next decision taken in the Assam cabinet is there will be no girls or boys school. From now on all schools will be converted into co-ed excluding few schools that were established years ago if they wish to. The schools which were established in last 2-3 decades will be converted to co-ed schools.