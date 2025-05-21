Guwahati: Assam CM Speaks on Several Infrastructural Projects

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the new Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge named Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu will be opened by February this year.

Speaking today in a social media address, the chief minister spoke about various developmental projects underway in Guwahati and across Assam.

He said, “The flyover from Bamunimaidam to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office will also be completed and opened by February. On January 30, the foundation stone for the Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh will be laid. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone.”

“When I spoke about the Kaziranga elevated corridor, everyone made fun of me. I have kept all my promises, word-for-word. This corridor will bring down the travel time while passing through Kaziranga,” he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving on Saturday, will lay the foundation stone for the project on January 18.

The Rs 6,957 crore project has been planned to meet essential infrastructure requirements while ensuring the protection of wildlife in Kaziranga National Park. Covering a total length of 85.67 km, it involves the four-laning of the NH-715 (earlier NH-37) stretch between Kaliabor and Numaligarh.

A key component is a 34.45 km elevated wildlife corridor, designed to enable safe and uninterrupted movement of animals beneath the highway. The project also includes 21 km of greenfield bypasses around Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat to ease traffic congestion in these towns.

It is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

