Guwahati: CM Sarma To Hand Over Appointment Letters to 44,703 Candidates On May 25

Further, the Directorate of Soil Conservation would appoint 14 individuals, and additional recruitment lists would be published as the cut-off marks remained the same. These additional lists would cover classes 3 and 4, with 198 and 637 vacancies, respectively. The overall additional recruitment count would be 22,565, with 2,000 more positions in the police department and 600 in the health department. Class 3 and Class 4 positions would see 2,519 and 1,347 more recruits, respectively.