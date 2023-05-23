Guwahati: CM Sarma To Hand Over Appointment Letters to 44,703 Candidates On May 25

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state government will hold a recruitment ceremony on (Thursday) May 25 at the Veterinary College ground in Guwahati’s Khanapara where appointment letters will be handed over to 44,703 candidates.
This was informed during a presser at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive in Guwahati to attend the ceremony, the chief minister informed.
The Assam Government had promised jobs to 45,000 candidates however, when the specially-abled candidates were re-examined, some of them couldn’t pass the medical test. This is why their results are being kept withheld.
At this time, a total of 44,703 will be recruited, he said.
The chief minister provided a breakdown of the recruitment process, highlighting the various departments and positions to be filled. Out of the total candidates who appeared for the examination, 11,048 would be recruited for Class 3 positions.
In the Assam Police recruitment process, 1,279 individuals were selected, while 553 candidates were chosen for radio operator positions and 39 for firefighter roles.
The Home Guards department would welcome 307 new members, followed by 301 in the jail department and 222 in the excise department. Additionally, 2,720 individuals would be given appointment letters in the forest battalions.
CM Sarma also emphasized the government's commitment to the families of 231 martyred personnel from the Assam Police, who would be given employment opportunities. Furthermore, 359 individuals who were previously denied employment in the police department have now been appointed.
In the health department, 5,281 candidates would be appointed, and the education department would welcome 704 new recruits. Among these, 421 would serve as assistant professors in colleges, and 2,332 would be appointed as secondary teachers. Notably, all the primary teacher positions would be filled by candidates from within Assam.
Further, the Directorate of Soil Conservation would appoint 14 individuals, and additional recruitment lists would be published as the cut-off marks remained the same. These additional lists would cover classes 3 and 4, with 198 and 637 vacancies, respectively. The overall additional recruitment count would be 22,565, with 2,000 more positions in the police department and 600 in the health department. Class 3 and Class 4 positions would see 2,519 and 1,347 more recruits, respectively.
Moreover, 1,000 posts would be filled in the Panchayat and Rural Development department, and an impressive 10,219 positions would be appointed in the education department. Sarma stressed that candidates must carry an identity card and will have to join their designated places of duty before June 15. Failure to do so would be considered as reluctance to take up the job.
“With the appointment of 44,703 candidates on May 25, recruitment to 88,000 posts will be completed on the path of providing 1 lakh government jobs. And since there are overlapping in many places therefore we have decided to publish advertisements for 22,000 posts under various departments in July this year,” the CM added.