HSLC Results 2023: Assam CM Congratulates #ExamWarriors; Has a Message For Those Unhappy

The results for the HSLC examinations under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) were announced today morning. The total pass percentage in the state has been recorded at 72.69 percent while the pass percentage in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has been recorded at 77.18 percent.

Around 4,15,324 candidates appeared in the board examination. Of the total, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students got second division and 58,394 students got third division.

While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.

According to official data, the male candidates were able to surpass the female candidates this year, scoring a total pass percentage of 74.71 per cent as opposed to 70.96 per cent.

A total of 1,94,063 male candidates had applied to appear for the HSLC exams this year, while the number of female candidates who applied was 2,28,140.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites: