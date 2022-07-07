Guwahati City To Undergo Extension Soon: Assam CM

Assam

Guwahati city will undergo extension soon, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

In the eastern side, the city will be extended till Jagiroad, while on the west it will be extended up to Palashbari.

He also announced that both Jagiroad and Palashbari will be connected with 8-lane highways from Guwahati.

“We will also build an 8-lane super highway between Guwahati and Jagiroad,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati lies between the banks of the Brahmaputra River and the foothills of the Shillong plateau, with LGB International Airport to the west and the town of Narengi to the east.

It is the biggest city of Assam and also the largest metropolis in Northeast India.

Moreover, the North Guwahati area, to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, is also being gradually incorporated into the city limits.

