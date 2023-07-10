Guwahati-Dibrugarh IndiGo Flight Sent Back Due To Bad Weather

An IndiGo aircraft carrying 187 passengers travelling from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam, was sent back after it could not land due to inclement weather conditions on Monday.
As per initial reports, the IndiGo flight numbered 6E 2652, which had taken off from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) was scheduled to land in Dibrugarh's Mohanbari Airport.
According to information received, bad weather conditions made it impossible for the flight to land safely at the airport, prompting officials to send it back.
As a result, the aircraft with a total of 187 passengers onboard, had to be sent back to Guwahati.
It may be noted that the same aircraft had reported a technical snag because of which it had to make an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport.
The incident had taken place on July 4 with the aircraft carrying several political leaders from Assam making an emergency landing after reporting a technical issue.
The IndiGo flight had departed from the Borjhar airport in Guwahati, but returned to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff.
Sources informed that Assam cabinet ministers Bimal Bora and Ranjeet Kumar Dass along with MLA Naba Kumar Doley were on the flight which was also carrying hundreds of other passengers.
The flight reported an issue soon after takeoff and had to return back to the airport.
Meanwhile, it came to the fore that prior to that incident, the same aircraft had reported another technical snag and had to make a similar emergency landing.