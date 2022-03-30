Guwahati: Drug Peddlers Arrested From GMCH Premises

Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers the premises of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

The arrested individuals were identified as Bilal Ali and Nasirruddin Ahmed, both hailing from Mangaldoi in Darrang district.

As per reports, hospital security guards caught hold of the as they were behaving suspiciously. Upon searching, the guards recovered 0.30 grams heroin along with three syringes from their possession.

They were later handed over to the Bhangagarh police station.

Both have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Earlier yesterday, drugs worth Rs 5 crore were seized from Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

Drugs weighing around 711 grams were seized during search operations conducted by the Khotkhoti police at Bokajan.

Police also seized two mobile phones and Rs 23,000 from the their possession.

Also Read: Man Stabs Wife To Death In Assam's Mariani