Guwahati: Ferry Services On Brahmaputra Suspended Temporarily

Ferry services plying on the Brahmaputra River between Guwahati and North Guwahati will remain suspended, the inland water transport division informed via an order dated June 30.
The decision was taken in light of the rising water levels and heavy currents in the Brahmaputra River as well as the wooden logs and debris floating, keeping in mind the safety of commuters.
It may be noted that heavy rains in Assam and the Northeast over the past month have caused several rivers to flow above dangerous levels. Water in the Brahmaputra River is flowing 49.07 centimeters above the dangerous levels.
The order mentioned that services will remain suspended temporarily until further orders.
“This is for general information to all concerned that in view of rising water level and floating of wooden logs, debries as well as heavy current in the river Brahmaputra, operation of all departmental boats / vessels in the Guwahati based ferry services under I.W.T. Division Guwahati are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 1" July/2022 until further order,” read the order from the inland water transport division of the government of Assam.
It added, “This is issued as a precautionary measure and keeping in view of safety of the lives & properties of ferry passengers.”