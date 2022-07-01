Guwahati: Ferry Services On Brahmaputra Suspended Temporarily

Ferry services plying on the Brahmaputra River between Guwahati and North Guwahati will remain suspended, the inland water transport division informed via an order dated June 30.

The decision was taken in light of the rising water levels and heavy currents in the Brahmaputra River as well as the wooden logs and debris floating, keeping in mind the safety of commuters.

It may be noted that heavy rains in Assam and the Northeast over the past month have caused several rivers to flow above dangerous levels. Water in the Brahmaputra River is flowing 49.07 centimeters above the dangerous levels.

The order mentioned that services will remain suspended temporarily until further orders.