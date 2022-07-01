Manipur Landslide: 50 Including 23 Army Personnel Still Missing

Around 50 persons are still missing after a massive landslide hit Tupol in the Noney district on Manipur on Wednesday night.
As many as 23 personnel from the 23rd infantry battalion of the Territorial Army are thought to be among those still missing.
Rescue works are still underway to recover those stuck under the debris and the bodies of the deceased.
According to information received, 20 personnel of the Territorial Army were found, 13 of whom had sustained injuries, while seven were killed.
In addition, three officials of the railways, a railway cook, three BIPL officials, 18 VHC labourers, three local villagers are among the civilians still missing.
Five civilians were pulled out of the debris, of whom, one succumbed to injuries, informed rescue workers.
"We're working hard but because of rains and other factors, this happened. It is the main Tulum station where the train was supposed to stop. Maybe because of heavy ongoing work, some seismic disturbance may have taken place. 13 bodies have been taken out," DGP P Doungel had said yesterday.
According to reports, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard washed down as a result of incessant and heavy rains in the area in the last few days. The rubble came crashing on the under-construction station yard.
Apart from the station building, track formation and camps of the construction workers were damaged in the landslide.
The Ijei river in Makhuam village in Noney was completely blocked due to the landslide.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and rescue works from Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
He tweeted, “Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”
Moreover, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had said that the evacuation of critically injured is in progress but bad weather and fresh landslides are hampering rescue operations.
"Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers and rescue operations is in progress," the NF Railway CPRO said.
Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Singh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said that two more teams of NDRF are on their way to Tupul.
Manipur CM Biren Singh convened an emergency meeting in the aftermath of the landslide to discuss the possible course of action in providing relief to the victims.